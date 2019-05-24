The phrase ‘Monate Mpolaye’ took the month of December by storm.

Now the man behind the festive banger DJ Sumbody (yes, although he is featured on the track, it is not rapper Casper Nyovest’s original song) will grace upmarket hot spot Chez Nicholas in an event dubbed ‘Monate Mpolaye Winter Spin Off’.

The song’s official video currently has just under 3 million views on YouTube – that’s more than the entire population of Bots!

Scheduled for next Wednesday (May 29), doors open at 7pm.

DJ Sumbody will not be alone on the night, with support acts coming in the form of Jam-N-I DJ, Casper the DJ, Chopsy and Tab Ill.

The event will be ticketed at P100 before midnight with specials on selected beverages.