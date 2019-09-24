Triple murder suspect, Tebogo Ramantosha, together with his accomplices who allegedly helped him kill his parents and younger brother, have had their case committed to the High Court for trial.



The 27-year-old Tebogo and his co-accused Mmoloki Boniface Tlhaelo (37), Poloko Segwagwa (27) and Cornelious Saidoo (38) are each facing three counts of murder and a single count of robbery for allegedly killing 55-year-old Patrick Ramantosha, his wife Boingotlo Ramantosha (47) and their last born son Keabetswe Ramantosha (22) on June 21st, 2018 at Ntloelengwae ward in Molepolole.



The four men are also alleged to have robbed the young Keabetswe Ramantosha of a 32 inch LG television set valued at P3 000.00 and a Philibao free to air decoder valued at P300.00.



The murder incident is alleged to have occurred after Tebogo was served with summons for a plot he had registered as security to be repossessed as he had failed to repay a loan amounting to P155, 228.00.



On October 30th 2017, Ramantosha is said to have entered into a mortgage loan agreement with Lanny Holding Company Mortgage Botswana and he was issued with a letter on June 25th, 2018 to cancel the agreement for having failed to pay the loan as obliged in the agreement.



Investigations revealed that the Ramantosha home was transferred into Tebogo’s names and later on, without the permission of his parents, he registered the home as security against the loan.



It is alleged that on the fateful day the four men drove from Mogoditshane to the Ramantosha residence in Molepolole where they allegedly forced their victims to drink a poisoned substance.



The suspects are said to have then covered the victims’ faces and tied up their limbs before they returned to Mogoditshane.



The following morning, Ramantosha allegedly went back home and later reported to the police claiming that he did not know anything about the gruesome incident.



The lifeless bodies of the three victims were found with faces covered with duct tape and pieces of fabric while their hands and legs were tied together with shoe strings.



A week after the burial of his family members, Ramantosha vanished, further deepening the mystery of the murder of his family members.



In an effort to unravel the mystery, police in Molepolole mounted a search for Ramantosha, appealing to members of the public to report any sighting of him to the nearest police station.



On July 25th, 2019, the police managed to arrest Ramantosha in Molepolole and he confessed to the murder of his family members and named his partners in the crime.



The quartet appeared before Molepolole Chief Magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi, who ordered that they be remanded n custody while awaiting trial.



The case continues.