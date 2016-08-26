Modenga hits back

Lashes out at fellow democrats

Defiant Francistown City Council (FCC) deputy mayor and Moselewapula ward councillor Lechedzani ‘Dr. Stitch’ Modenga has hit back at fellow councillors who have been accusing him of deliberately absconding from work and missing council meetings.

Responding for the first time to several allegations that he has been intentionally shying away from work, Modenga charged that many councillors are eyeing his position and wishing him dead hence they have been making the baseless claims.

“They (Botswana Democratic Party councillors) are working in cahoots with the opposition to tarnish my image and dethrone me from the deputy mayoral position,” he said adding: “Instead of providing a shoulder to lean on in these trying times that I am going through, BDP councillors are conspiring with those from the opposition to dent the reputation I have worked so hard to build.”

Modenga said his right leg was almost amputated after being diagnosed with cancer.

After a compromise, medical doctors ended up cutting off his bigger toe to deal with the cancerous infection, he said.

“My fellow councillors are just fighting for the deputy mayoral chain while I nearly lost my right leg. It’s not that I was not attending some of the full council sessions deliberately, as alleged by my detractors. I have sick leave forms to prove,” said Modenga.

Modenga also denied owing many people and taking home P200 because of debt payments as reported in the press saying the stories were cooked up by his political rivals.

He also refuted claims that some BDP bigwigs have ordered for his dismissal.

“I have been attending our caucus meetings and nobody has ever complained about my absenteeism because the BDP councillors knew that I was not feeling well. But I am inviting those interested in becoming a deputy mayor to stand at the end of my term. It’s a game of numbers,” he said.