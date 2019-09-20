Mobile telephone subscriptions register 50 percent growth

Mobile telephone subscriptions grew by a whopping 50 percent during the first quarter of the year, latest figures reveal.

According to fresh stats from Statistics Botswana (SB), mobile telephone subscriptions registered over five million subscriptions in the first quarter of the year, a 50 percent increase from around three million registered during the last quarter of 2018.

The stats also show that fixed line subscriptions went up by 0.5 percent, from 142, 481 at the end of last year to143,253 in the first quarter of 2019.

Compared to the same quarter last year, fixed telephone subscriptions grew by 1.0 percent while cellular subscriptions increased by 59.5 percent.

Again during the first quarter of 2019, figures indicate that pre-paid mobile cellular telephone subscribers stood at 4.9 million compared to 3.3 million subscribers in the last quarter of 2018, an improvement of 50.1 percent.

On the other side, post-paid mobile cellular telephone subscriptions recorded a similar significant increase during the period under review.

They registered a 48.8 percent increase after recording 127, 341 subscriptions compared to 85, 592 registered in Q4 of 2018.

Regarding Internet subscriptions, total Internet, including mobile Internet and fixed Internet subscriptions, recorded a 10.7 percent increase in the first quarter of 2019.

Subscriptions increased from 1.8 million registered in the last quarter of 2018 to 2.1 million.

Interestingly, mobile Internet subscriptions also registered a 10.7 percent increase, from 1.7 million to 1.9 million.

Fixed Internet subscriptions on the other side registered a 6.3 percent growth, from 55, 390 subscriptions in the last part of 2018 to 58,899 subscriptions in the first three months of 2019.

In comparison with the same quarter last year, overall Internet subscriptions increased by nine percent in Q1 2019 while individually mobile and fixed Internet registered growth of nine percent and 10 percent respectively.