Mmolotsi rubbishes AP-BDP merger talks

Alliance for Progressives (AP) Vice President, Wynter Mmolotsi, has rubbished remarks by President Mokgweetsi Masisi over the weekend that his party will rejoin the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).



When launching BDP candidates for Gaborone Bonnington South, Masisi said that his party was in talks with AP and Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) members to consider re-joining them.



He said that he was certain that AP leaders, Ndaba Gaolathe together with BMD’s president, Sidney Pilane, will do the wise thing and go back to the ruling party. “They left because of the then administration and I want them back,” Masisi said much to the applause by BDP masses who had gathered for the launch at G/West grounds.



However, Mmolotsi told this publication that there has been no talks between his party and Masisi.



“We expect a person of the calibre of the president to be truthful at all times even at political rallies. For the president to peddle untruths all the time and so comfortably can only be described as unfortunate. We at the AP are not in any discussion with Masisi or his party or any other party.”



The Francistown South legislator added that they have said this so many times and believe Masisi is trying hard to discredit both their party and its leadership. “We want to kindly ask the President to behave in a way befitting the stature of his office,” he said.