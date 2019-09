Lindokuhle Magedezi, known professionally as Mlindo the Vocalist, will this Friday perform at United Lounge.

The South African singer was scheduled to perform at the bustling Block 6 venue last week but missed out after failing to make it to the border in time.

Mlindo is known for hits such as, ‘Amablesser’, ‘Macala’ and ‘Imoto’.

Patrons will have to part with P50 at the doors.