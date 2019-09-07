There have been mixed reactions in Zimbabwe and beyond over the death of former leader, Robert Mugabe who died in Singapore in the early hours of Friday.



Some are celebrating the death of a cruel dictator while others are mourning the passing on of their hero and liberator.



Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37, first as a Prime Minister and later as the President before he was forced to step down in 2017 following a military coup.



He was instrumental in Zimbabwe’s war of liberation against the white minority rule which came to an end in 1980.



After independence in the same year, he inherited a country famed for its agriculture, good infrastructure and thriving economy but later reduced it to shame as the economy crumbled amidst a world record inflation which saw prices changing every hour if not minute.



Announcing the passing on of his mentor cum enemy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people.



“His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.



Former cabinet minister in Mugabe’s time, Prof Jonathan Moyo who has been in exile since the latter’s ouster Tweeted saying; “A dark cloud has enveloped Zimbabwe and beyond. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.”



Also writing on Twitter, opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa said “…This is a dark moment for the family because a giant among them has fallen. May the Lord Comfort them…There is so much to say for a life of 95 years and national leadership spanning over 37 years but in the true spirit of Ubuntu, we would like to give this moment to mourning but there will be time for greater reflection.”



However Evans Mawarire of This Flag Movement who was jailed during Mugabe’s era because of his dissenting voice tweeted; In 2016 Mugabe threatened to have me killed –my response to him “There are many things you have the power to do to us Mr President, but there are two things you have no power to stop. You cannot stop your sun from setting and you cannot stop mine from rising. Your sun has set Robert. Goodbye.



UK based Zimbabwe journalist, Lance Guma also did not have kind words for the late veteran leader, “Having spent over 20 years as a journalist covering the atrocities committed by Mugabe’s regime I cannot insult the memory of his victims by trying to be nice because he has died. This was a vile man who had perceived opponents abducted, raped, tortured and murdered.



Patson Dzamara, who’s brother Itai was abducted by unknown men believed to be state agents in March 2015 and never to be seen again also wrote on Twitter saying: “I’ve always been clear regarding how I viewed Mugabe. My views were categorical and public. They never changed and will never change even after he is gone. To me the man left a conflicted legacy but I am not going to be mean especially at a time when his family is mourning”.



Beyond borders, Mugabe was a revered statesman. In Kenya, flags will fly at half mast from Saturday to Monday following an order by Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta “as a mark of respect of this African hero and friend of our country.”



To South Africa’s opposition leader, Julius Malema, Mugabe is also a hero.

“I am saddened by the passing of our martyr and giant of the African Revolution Cde President Robert Mugabe. Let’s continue the fight and protect his legacy. We must not allow our enemies to tell us how to remember him, we know our heroes.”



Governor of Nigeria’s Kaduna State perhaps summed up what a good number of people also thought of Mugabe, that he should have resigned a long time ago.



“May Robert Mugabe’s soul rest in peace. He started very well, stayed too long and ended tragically. An African hero all the same and a leader that honestly meant well. His life is a lesson for all in public leadership roles-groom successors and leave when ovation is still loud.”