Misss Earth Botswana sets eyes on global crown

Katlego Seitshiro, the 23-year-old who was recently crowned Miss Earth Botswana 2019 on September 6th, is representing Botswana in Philippines since the 29th September to the 26th October 2019, where she is competing with other international beauty queens.

The Miss Earth pageant is an International Environmental Event that channels the beauty pageant entertainment industry as an effective tool to promote environmental awareness.

Seitshiro has engaged in various environmental awareness campaigns to uplift the pageant’s mandate. “I have been engaging a lot in different environmental campaigns, and the ones that are close to my heart are litter picking and tree planting.”

The Marketing Management student at the Vaal University of Technology, who hails from Tlokweng has called out to each and every individual to engage in taking care of the environment. “Imagine the beautiful and conducive environment we could all live in if each individual could get involved in litter picking,” she said.

Seitshiro further highlighted that her journey to scoop the local crown was not any easy. “Competing for Miss Earth Botswana, was a challenging journey as I had to travel back and forth from Vanderbijipark South Africa to Gaborone while maintaining good academic results.”

The Botswana representative sought to use the same hard work and determination that got her the local crown to raise Botswana’s flag high and ultimately bring the international crown home.

