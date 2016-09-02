Mission accomplished

Man serves 12 years for assaulting dad then murders him on release

It seems the old adage ‘time heals all’ does not apply to a 33-year-old unemployed man from Tsie ward in Goodhope.

Recently released after serving a 12-year prison sentence for grievously injuring his father, Tshepo Osekile Gabashe has once again been remanded in custody, this time accused of ‘finishing what he started’ and murdering his dad.

Tshepo appeared before Lobatse Magistrate court on Monday charged with killing his father Olefile Gabashe by beating him with a metal rod and then repeatedly stabbing him with a sharp metal object.

Speaking before court, Tshepo, who also has a pending case for attacking a prison officer during his previous incarceration, said that he would not seek legal representation, claiming to be ‘sick’.

“Ga gona mmueledi o nka mmatlang, ke a itwalela,” he told court.

The accused murderer further claimed that his family had used poison to bewitch him.

“Your honour I am not able to pass urine or stools – all this happened after they poisoned me! My days are counted, I am on the verge of dying,” he ranted, before adding that the ‘spell’ cast by his family has also left him with an embarrassing body odour problem.

Despite taking medication, in the form of liquid paraffin, for his condition, Tshepo revealed that his disorder has not eased and he remains constipated and smelly.

Prosecuting the case, Inspector Bernard Lesedi, who described the incident as ‘disheartening’, urged that Tshepo should be remanded in custody, citing the fact that forensic investigations are still ongoing.

The Inspector also suggested that, should he be granted bail, the accused could potentially pose a risk to his siblings’ safety.

Presiding Magistrate, Galaletsang Ramokana, acquiesced with Lesedi’s argument and ruled that the suspect be remanded in custody.

The case will next appear for mention on the 13th of September.