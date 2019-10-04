Miss Christian grand finale

A young beautiful lady will be crowned Miss Christian Botswana 2019 at Botho University Auditorium this Saturday.

Miss Christian Botswana is a nationwide, faith-based pageant system that exists to celebrate young women aged 18 to 29.

Through a combination of workshops, on and off-stage competitions, and community service projects, participants from across the nation have the opportunity to develop and/or improve their public speaking, interview, presentation, and performance skills while vying for the title of Miss Christian Botswana.

There’ll be performances by the likes of Cassie, Johnson Pheto, Mteezy Da Praizer, Icon Trey, Obakeng, Gorata Lee and Kingbling.

Standard ticket is P100, VIP P250 (inclusive of dinner) and VVIP table of five at P1500.