Miss Botswana finale headed for Phikwe

In their bid to revive the Miss Botswana pageant, the organizers have announced that this year’s finale scheduled for September 21st will be hosted in Selebi Phikwe.

This was announced yesterday by the pageant organizer, Benjamin Raletsatsi, when officially opening the Miss Botswana fashion show held at Cresta Lodge.

Raletsatsi said “I would like to welcome the SPEDU team to the Miss Botswana Fashion Show. Our five year dream still stands as set out in our five year strategy to re-build the Miss Botswana brand from scratch with a big goal of attempting to bid for the Miss world in about 4 years as our plan”.

“To implement our dream, we had- as per tradition, gone on a national search to produce today’s top 30 ladies. We have engaged Botswana upcoming and established designers of clothing and jewellery to dress the girls this night and showcase Botswana fashion power. We have also engaged Batswana local designers to re-design the Miss Botswana crown using local products including our diamonds,” he added.

For the past 25 days the top 30 ladies underwent a boot camp in preparation for the eliminatory fashion show.

The boot camp included among others, seminars on day to day issues affecting the youth.

The ladies also had the opportunity to interact with professionals who shared health and beauty tips, personal development and emotional intelligence among others.

Yesterday about twelve fashion designers and three accessory designers showcased at the fashion show which gave judges an opportunity to select the top twelve among the competing ladies.

The judges were looking for poise, beauty, stage presence and personality as well as presentation.

At the end of the night the judges chose Michele Letsoalo, Orefile Mokgoaja, Truth Pule, Uua Murangi, Winfred Mocha, Wendy Maduma, Britney Maje, Joy Kopanang, Oratile Baleti, Maatla Diphuti, Olerato Rantuana and Oweditse Phirinyane.

The beauties will strut their stuff at the finale and give the judges the opportunity to select the fairest of them all who will be crowned by the reigning queen, Moitsheoi Ellias.