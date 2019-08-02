Miss Botswana fashion show set for August

As we inch closer to crowning the nation’s 55th queen, the Miss Botswana Fashion Show has been slated for August 17th.

The event, where the country will get to see the top 30 contestants on stage for the first time, will be held at Cresta Lodge in Gaborone.

This year’s national beauty pageant is billed under the theme ‘Beauty with a purpose’.

During the Fashion Show, the judges will trim down the contestants until just 12 remain.

The selected dozen will then battle it out for the crown on September 21st.

In a brief interview with Voice Entertainment, the pageant’s Public Relations Officer, Pauline Dikuelo said organisers were happy with the turn out for their countrywide tour auditions.

“Voting lines for the queens were officially online last week and Batswana can now vote for their favourite through any network at a cost of P2,” she revealed.

Another exciting addition to this year’s event is that the crown has been designed locally.

“We are also pleased to announce that a local entrepreneur Caiphus Otlhomile of La Call a designs will be designing this year’s crown which will be valued at P250, 000,” said Dikuelo.

The Miss Botswana brand has become hot discussion in recent years, with the 2018 installment widely criticised after just four contestants took part.

In the end, Moitshepi Elias was crowned the fairest of the quartet.