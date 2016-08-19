Why Miss Africa BW was dethroned

In November 2015, Peelo Mookodi from Ramotswa was crowned Miss Africa Botswana at a glitzy ceremony held at Boipuso Hall, in Gaborone.

Half way into her reign, as the country was looking forward to Mookodi representing Botswana at the Miss Africa continental show, she participated in another pegeant titled Top Model Africa.

She was crowned the 1st Princess, contrary to her agreement with Miss Africa Botswana.

The agreement between the two parties does not allow the reigning queen to hold any other title during her tenure.

The contract reads, “she will sign the national title hold agreement right after the pageant and that she is the spokesperson and recruiter for the Ms. Africa Botswana Pageant Inc. during her reign. The Ms. Africa Botswana “year” title is the overall winner’s main pageant or competition-related priority and that she agrees to give her time and energy to this pageant and this title only during her reign. This is to prevent trademark or brand confusion,” reads part of the contract.

Recently Miss Africa issued a statement announcing the dethroning of Mookodi with immediate effect.

The statement read that, “Miss Peelo Mookodi will step down from her position as Miss Africa Botswana 2015 queen due to her being recently crowned Top Model Africa 1st Princess contrary to our agreement which states that she cannot hold any other title other than the Miss Africa Botswana 2015-16 Queen during her reign,”

Founder and Organizer of the Miss Africa pageant Bruce Nkgakile said they were simple following the agreement that they entered into with Mookodi and all other contestants before the grand finale.

“I don’t know why she now claims that she never got into any agreement with us when it’s here in black and white. The agreement clearly prohibits her from holding any other title during her reign simply because we don’t want any brand confusion and want 100% percent focus into the pageants projects,” revealed Nkgakile.

The founder further added that they have decided to pass on the reign and title to first princess, Modioki Gaborone together with its benefits so she can continue with projects as Miss Africa Botswana 2015-16.

Nkgakile encouraged all those entering pageants to always read, understand and hounour their contracts.

He said where possible, if one does not understand they should seek legal advice to avoid any unnecessary confusion.