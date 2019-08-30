Sportswear company, Strikr, have confirmed they will sponsor Premier League side Miscellaneous FC with technical kit for the upcoming season.

When announcing the sponsorship on Wednesday, Strikr General Manager, Saad Mohyuddin, revealed the deal was worth P120, 000 and comes with the option of a one-year extension.

The sponsorship includes three playing kits, home, away as well as an alternative away strip.

The Serowe-based side will also receive training and travelling kits, tracksuits for managers and coaches kit.

“The Strikr brand is a brand that strives to back the underdog. We believe in assisting those clubs that are serious about sport, serious about investing in youth and serious about keeping supporters happy,” stressed Mohyuddin.

He explained they identified the qualities in Miscellaneous and were impressed with the club’s showing in the league last year – they finished ninth, missing out on a place in the top 8 on goal difference – despite all their challenges.

“Our brand is focused on quality and comfort and is locally manufactured in Botswana. Despite being a year old, the brand has seen impressive growth in the fields of football and netball,” continued Mohyuddin, adding they intend to expand their product range into volleyball, softball, basketball and athletics very soon.

“We are confident that the Strikr brand and Miscellaneous FC will each get good mileage from this deal. We hope that this sponsorship will be a motivating force for players, management, coaches and supporters alike and thus will raise the club to new heights,” he concluded.

Miscellaneous kick-start their season on Sunday with a tricky away fixture against BDF XI.