Maun councillors chicken out

Opposition councillors at Maun Administrative Authority on Wednesday chickened out on their plan to pass a vote of no confidence on Sub Council Chairperson Gaokgakala Letswee.

On Tuesday, all opposition councillors walked out in protest over what they viewed as biased treatment.

The decision to walk out came after Letswee asked Boyeyi ward Councillor Ntlogelang Kebonyekgotla of Botswana Congress Party to leave the house after he refused to sit down as ordered.

Kebonyekgotla argued that councillors from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party were given more time to speak, a priviledge which was not extended to them as members of the opposition.

As per the standing order, each councillor is allocated seven minutes on the floor to debate the chairperson’s speech but Kebonyekgotla said BDP councillors were given 12 minutes hence his plea for an extra minute.

His plea fell on deaf ears as Letswee overruled that and ordered him to sit down. He refused to take a seat until he was asked to leave the house.

This was then followed by an exchange of harsh words and chaos with councillors from opposition telling Kebonyekgotla to stand his ground.

Kebonyekgotla nevertheless left the house and other opposition councillors followed suit.

In an interview outside council vowed to make an urgent motion of no confidence on Letswee the following day.

“Currently some BDP members are attending a workshop in Gaborone and if we table the motion tomorrow (Wednesday) we will overthrow him. We are going to take advantage of our numbers over them like they always do,” said leader of opposition, councillor Kebadiretse Ntsogotlho of Savuti ward.

However it was a different story on Wednesday as the motion was not tabled and the session continued undisrupted without any drama as expected.

When asked about their threat to table an urgent motion, Ntsogotlho said they decided not to table the motion after some members voiced their discomfort with the move.

“I am very disappointed at how our comrades betrayed us; they chickened out and told me that there was no need for such move.”