‘Matswaka bae’ to be launched

Teen girl empowerment brand SKY Girls BW will be launching a new radio drama this Saturday which tackles real life issues in a fresh way.

It is centered around the main character, Rati, who moves to a new school in the first episode.

The drama follows her friendships and challenges through an exciting season.

Anyone with an interest in real life stories and drama will definitely love Matswaka Bae, as it’s not just for teenage girls.

Matswaka Bae will be the first drama set in a Botswana school.

“We are so excited to represent girls’ lives through drama, and we hope everyone relates to the stories!” Says SKY spokesperson,Gaone Manatong.

The audience will also get a chance to interact with the cast through the RB2 talkshow soon after each airing, through SMS and phone calls.

The new SKY drama will air at the following times: Saturdays 12:30 – 13:00 during SKY Live on RB2, Sunday repeat at 13:00 on Yarona FM, and all week repeat on the skygirlsbw Facebook page.