Massive interest for north arts awards

The second edition of the annual Northern Arts Awards has sparked excitement never before seen in the northern region of the country.

After a successful host of the inaugural awards where artists were recognised for their contribution to the arts in the country and region, more artists are queuing to part of the awards in 2016.

With more categories added, the country should brace itself for some of the most undermined yet equally talented artists from the northern region.

Young talent will be looking to upstage veterans such as MC Maswe and Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa who have dominated the industry in the region.

Registration for all artists with new material is ongoing for P100 per act.