NGAMILAND’S STICKY SITUATION TAKES DEADLY TURN

As the relentless winter winds howl and the early summer sun beats down, the drying of Thamalakane River becomes more severe with each passing day.

Animals, both wild and domestic, are hanging on for dear life, trapped inside mud pools across the North West district.

Currently hippopotamuses, crocodiles and cattle are cocooned in the thick sludge that surrounds Lake Ngami and Chadichadi lagoon in Okavango.

The unmistakable stench of death is thick in the air. The frightened, haunting moos of cattle that cry out through the day can be heard from a distance.As each night passes, the cries become gradually weaker.

“It is disheartening. Thirsty animals are running all over the forest in search of water. If you see how desperate the cattle have become, you will get nightmares. You just cannot have a peaceful nights sleep after witnessing the situation,” stated Boro-Senonnori councillor, Kenson Kgaga, who shakes his head sadly as he grimly adds, “It’s an increasingly dire situation!”

The problem is compounded by the farmers’ fear of the wildlife roaming the area.

“Besides the cattle being stuck in mud pools, the owners are failing to pull them out because of the marauding elephants, hippos and crocodiles who are posing a danger to human life. These big animals attack and kill,” warns the Umbrella for Democratic Change’s parliamentary candidate for Okavango, Carter Hikuama.

He suggests government should provide boreholes along these areas as those initially dug by local farmers were destroyed when Lake Ngami was full.

However, the chairperson of Maun Administration Authority (MAA), Mmoedi Modiegi revealed the wildlife department’s water unit has been tasked with supplying water to some of these pools to save the animal population as the drought appears set to linger.

“Wells have already been drilled in Chadichadi area and water is now pumping into the Chadichadi pool,” Modiegi told the council on Monday.

Ngamiland is currently suffering one of its worst droughts in recent times.

Since the inflow from the Angolan highlands has been especially low this year, Angola and Namibia declared drought in January.

The dry spell directly affected Ngamiland district, which is home to thousands of wildlife and the Okavango Delta.

In Maun, official records indicate the only pools of water that remain along the river can be found at the Backpackers and Maun Lodge areas.

These precious pockets are inhabited by hippos and crocodiles, whilst local fishermen brave the area in search of food.

The government has since intervened and is in the process of relocating the increasingly agitated animals.

“Our capture team has arrived in Maun to seize all the hippos and crocodiles in pools within Maun to save them from endangering the lives of residents and competing for the limited water resource with the populace.”

Modiegi further told Okavango Voice, “Sign posts have been put across Maun nearer to water bodies. There is also a plan in place to address schools around Maun on the dangers of using these bodies with the concentration of these animals.”

In the last two months in Maun, one person was killed and three injured by elephants as the animals move from the delta and closer to the town in their search for food and water.