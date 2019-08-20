Masisi says he wants Khama back at BDP

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has once again reiterated that he would like to see former President, Ian Khama, back at the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Speaking over the weekend during the launch of his party’s parliamentary candidate for Gaborone Bonnington North, Annah Mokgethi, Masisi said Khama should return home.

This was the second time that Masisi has expressed his desire for Khama to return to the BDP.

Khama, who is now a patron of newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), has however remained mum on the invitation by the president.

He left the BDP in May this year and announced his resignation during a Kgotla meeting in Serowe after the much publicised fall-out between the two former allies.

But on Sunday, Masisi said he was serious about seeing the former president back into the BDP fold.

“I am serious, I want him back and he should not assume that I am joking, he should not be going around with UDC criminals, people who are full of crocodile tears,” said Masisi, adding that the UDC was crying in 2014 accusing Khama of killing Motswaledi.

Masisi said during that period, he defended Khama, noting that even now he can stand to say Khama never killed Motswaledi.

“I can tell you that they are not associating with him in good faith, and those who near him, tell him that what you said in 2014 still stands, tell him that you still have at heart what you told him during the 2011 strike. I was there, we are not kids and we’re not here to play,” said Masisi.