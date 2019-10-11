Masa fashion show to shutdown CBD

Under the theme ‘A Spotlight on Botswana’, the eagerly anticipated third annual Masa Fashion Show is expected to light up and shutdown the Central Business District (CBD).

The fashion extravaganza is billed for Saturday November 2nd.

When hosting the media over the weekend, Masa Hotel’s Sales and Marketing Manager, BothoMogami promised a history-making event of epic proportions.

“I know event organisers have a tendency to say they are going to create a never before seen event, but I guarantee you this will be a show stopper. We are going to shutdown the whole of CBD to create space for the runway. The aesthetics and production that have been put in place will surely be a first for Botswana.”

Mogami further told the journalist that with the theme centered around Botswana, they aim to create content that can be used to sell the country across borders.

She revealed they have visited the Makgadikgadi area for some of the production to add an‘exciting twist’ to the event.

Although still in its infancy, the Masa Fashion Show has redefined the local creative and fashion industry, opening doors for many designers, models and production creatives.

In its two previous editions, the show has set international standards, giving participants valuable experience of the big stage.

Tickets for the event are standing at P350 for general tickets whereas VIP will set you back P500.

In collaboration with Jan Malan of Umzingeli Production, on the night the show stoppers will be pieces from Lebo Merafhe, KatlegoMoatshe by Jubilee XXV, TankisoMathware of Priestly ,RatanangMorontshe of RA-MOR Designs, LesediMatlapeng of Kefseddy Designs, Pamela WameNtshwarang of Casa de Pamela Designs, Candida and Wedu Montsho ofDihDah, PhomoloPolinyane and Chawada July of Amber Leigh Creations , ThabisoDibeela of Thabie D Originals, Delayna Scott of Delayna Scott Designs, LaoneBotshoma of Ncagabang and Lerang Eden Keabile of Le-queer designs.

@sharonmathala

[email protected]