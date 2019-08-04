Man trampled by elephant in Muchenje

In another fatal case of human/elephant conflict, a man working as a security officer at Muchenje Lodge was trampled to death by an elephant early this morning.



The 28 year old whose names are yet to be released by the police is currently at the Kasane Primary Hospital awaiting postmortem.

Muchenje village is 55km West of Kasane and is one of the villages grappling with a huge elephant population.

According to Kachikau Station Commander Superintendent Situme Ten Budani, the deceased met his fate as he was doing his patrolling duties.



“He was walking from the staff houses towards the lodge at 0200hrs when he came face to face with the beast,” said Budani.



The Station Commander said this is the second incident this year. “We had another similar incident early this year, fortunately no one died,” he said.



“I urge members of the public to be vigilent at all times because we have elephants roaming in all the village.