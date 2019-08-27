A Kasane man is fighting for his life at Nyangagbwe Referral Hospital following a deadly encounter with a buffalo on Monday afternoon.



The 53-year-old man from Kgaphamadi ward in the tourism Township escaped the unprovoked attack with serious injuries to the abdomen.



In an interview with The Voice, Kasane Police Station Commander Superintendent James Maabong said the attack occurred at the river, near Seboba Recreational Centre.



“The injured man had walked to fetch water at the river when this lone buffalo attacked him. Fortunately it did not kill him and he manged to stumble towards Mowana Cresta Lodge where he was spotted by security personnel,” said Maabong.



The Station Commander said they were alerted by the security officers at the lodge and they immediately rushed to the scene.



“We found the man with serious injuries around the abdominal area and he was taken to the Kasane Hospital. He has since been referred to Nyangagbwe in Francistown,” he said.



According to Maabong the dangerous buffalo is still at large. “We searched for the buffalo with officers from Wildlife Department but could not find it,” he said.



Maabong urged members of the public to be vigilant at all times as the buffalo was still out there.



He also advised members of the public to desist from going to the river alone.



“This man was alone, had the buffalo killed him no one would have known. If possible people should avoid going to the river to avoid such encounters with animals,” warned Superintendent Maabong.