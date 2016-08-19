Man discovers decomposed fetus

A persisting stench nearly forced an Old Naledi man, Mosalagae Motshipa, to relocate from his house in 07 ward.

In a candid interview with the Voice, the 42-year-old said he became aware of an unpleasant odour emanating from his yard each morning as he brushed his teeth.

Motshipa said the reeking initially assaulted his nostrils during the President Day holidays, but wrongfully dismissed it as a dead cat.

After a few weeks of the smell intensifying, he consulted other tenants about the foul odour.

“A few days later when I tried to use the toilet located outside the house, I discovered that the whole toilet seat had blood stains and there were used sanitary pads beside the toilet. I became suspicious,” he said.

Motshipa also said that since the discovery of sanitary pads in the bathroom area, he started monitoring the female tenant who resides with them in the same yard.

“The woman had a huge tummy. Everyone could tell from a distance that she was pregnant. But ever since the smell her tummy has gone flat,” Motshipa noted.

It is likely that the increase in temperature due to the approach of summer exacerbated the smell which prompted him to investigate further.

He thus proceeded to check the drain-hole behind his house which is where he made the appalling discovery.

Wrapped in a white plastic bag was a decomposed fetus.

Station Commander of old Naledi police, Superintendent King Tshebo, said they have submitted the suspected fetus sample to Princess Marina for examination.

When probed if there have been similar incidents in the area, he confirmed that in 2015 two such cases were reported in the jurisdiction. Fortunately, in one of the incidents the child survived and was rehabilitated at Princess Marina Hospital.

There has been one case of this nature in 2016 and if confirmed, this will be the 2nd.

He urged families in the dilapidated area to accept their unborn children regardless of their financial situation.

“Lives are very precious and what we find in our jurisdiction is often appalling. In one scenario dogs were dragging the plastic with a fetus through the streets. I urge people to take lives preciously. Even if you are financially disadvantaged, the government is there for you.”

He also implored the public to report any suspicious behavior pertinent to matters of this nature.

“I appeal to the general public to be aware. If you know of someone pregnant and all of a sudden they are not and there’s no baby or reports of a miscarriage – please report it immediately” he pleaded.

No arrests have been made and investigations are still ongoing.