SUSPECETED OF KILLING HER WITH A LOG

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for murder, after allegedly battering his lover to death with a log in Khwee village on Saturday evening (3 August).

Onkemeditse Moitheiri is said to have killed his live-in girlfriend, Ruri Aron, 25, following an argument that spiraled violently out of control.

Confirming the incident, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu, revealed Moitheiri handed himself in the following morning.

“The suspect reported himself to our police station in the morning of Sunday around 7am. He claimed that his intention was not to kill his girlfriend but to reprimand her,” the top cop told The Voice.

“He indicated that he was using a stick to beat her but we realised that he used a dry log. We suspect that the injury to the head is the one that led to the deceased’s death,” continued Maphephu.

Moitheiri appeared before Letlhakane Magistrate Court on Monday and was remanded in custody as the matter is still fresh, with tempers of the deceased family dangerously high.

Although this is the second murder case to take place in Khwee – a small village located roughly 65km south of Letlhakane – this year, Maphephu maintained that was actually an improvement on previous years.

“I can say Khwee murder cases have reduced as they used to disturb a lot. We will be having a workshop there this week on Gender Based Violence,” he stated.

Staying in Letlhakane, Maphephu revealed his officers were investigating two rape cases from Friday night.

“The first one is of a stepfather who allegedly raped his 15-year-old stepdaughter when her mother was out. The stepfather was arrested and later released pending investigations,” he said, adding the other incident involved a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by an unknown man as she walked home from a bar.

The Station Commander advised women to always go in groups when leaving the bars as walking alone increases their chances of being raped.