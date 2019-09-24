Man accused of slitting lover’s throat

Although the gory details differ, the underlying narrative remains depressingly familiar: unable to control his emotions, a man resorts to violence and kills his girlfriend.

In the latest incident of gender-based blood spilling to claim a life, 36-year-old Oketsang Thuto is accused of slitting the throat of his live-in lover, Florah Chabaesele.

The long-time couple had been staying together in Francistown’s Somerset Extension where they were looking after a house being renovated.

According to neighbours, they argued often.

It is believed that on Sunday 8 September one such argument spiraled violently out of control, leading to 34-year-old Chabaesele’s death.

Following her murder, Thuto is said to have fled to his home village of Kalakamati, where he reportedly confessed his crime to family and friends.

He was arrested at around 8:30 that same evening.

Confirming his office were investigating the incident, Kutlwano Station Commander, Neo Serumola told The Voice, “It was reported that they had a misunderstanding then he cut her throat with a sharp object, suspected to be a knife, before fleeing to his village.”

The top cop revealed this was the fourth murder case recorded in his jurisdiction since the start of the year.

“It is very worrisome!” said Serumola solemnly.

Dressed in a red hoody and smart jeans, Thuto, who was employed as an assistant motor mechanic at ALX Commercial, appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

Apparently dazed and confused, the murder suspect was remanded in custody until his next court date, set for 23 September.

Meanwhile, the country turns a darker shade of red as more innocent female blood stains the already shattered land.