Alleged victims aged 9 and 3

A 31-year-old man from Ditshegwane village appeared before Molepolole Magistartes Court this week facing two counts of defilement.

Temo Togwa of Badutlwe ward is accused of raping two of his young female relatives, one aged nine and the other aged three.

According to the charge sheet, between the months of January 2018 and September 2018 – exact dates unknown to the prosecution – Togwa regularly had sex with the elder girl.

It is said that when the girl’s mother found out what was happening, she told Togwa it was wrong and ordered him to stop.

However, the abuse allegedly continued until the girl’s teacher noticed and reported her concerns to the Social Welfare Office.

As for the second charge, Togwa allegedly raped the three-year-old toddler on the evening of 26 December 2018.

According to sources, the accused rapist had been drinking with the victim’s parents earlier in the day, leaving them at the depot when he returned home.

It is said the ‘rape’ was witnessed by the toddler’s siblings.

“They saw him undressing the three-year-old girl and started rubbing his manhood on the girl’s thighs, trying to inset it in the girl’s private parts. Later on, when the parents arrived they were shocked to find their daughter with some sperms around her private parts and thighs. Thereafter the kids narrated the story to them,” claimed the sources.

For his part, Togwa, who has been remanded in custody ever since his arrest back in December, pleaded for bail.

His argument was that he is in possession of people’s property, which he needs to return to the owners.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Tshepo Marakalala opposed the bail application, saying Togwa should be remanded till the Social Welfare complete their assessment and submit a report.

Ruling on the bail application has been set for August 22, with the suspect remaining locked up until then.