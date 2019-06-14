Maitengwe bonfire turns five

The 5th edition of the annual Maitengwe July Bonfire is expected to produce its biggest fireworks yet.

Scheduled for the 13th and 14th of July, this year’s event sees the addition of Zimbabwean Rhumba group, The Super Legends of Mambo Express.

The band join their countryman and long-time July Bonfire performer, Clement Magwaza as part of the line-up.

The ‘Silile’ hit-maker is a crowd favourite and will open the two-day show together with Macrey Girls and a host of local DJs.

Known for hits such as ‘Tjandapiwa’, ‘Izinto’ and ‘Ziyezenka’, Magwaza has emerged as a popular figure during past installments, leaving fans begging for more despite spending over two hours on stage with his energetic dancers.

On Sunday, Mambo Express will make their maiden appearance at the event, which has emerged as one of the favourites in the northern part of the country during the winter season.

As part of an initiative to promote local artists by giving them the opportunity to share the stage with established acts, show organiser, Moeti Joel revealed that this year they will feature, Mdala Ka Tjeludo of ‘Ditori tsa Ditori’ fame together with Thapelo Malani.

“Both Malani and Mdala ka Tjeludo have been doing well in their own way and we are proud to give them such a platform to showcase their talent,” noted Joel, adding Wadabila Wadabila would recite his Kalanga poetry with DJ Funky on the sidelines.

The organiser called on the public to attend the event in large numbers as the entertainment will be ‘non-stop’.

Patrons are expected to part with P50 at MJ Towers, which has been the host venue since the Maitengwe July Bonfire’s inception.