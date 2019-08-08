Magistrate fed up with prosecution in triple murder case

Broadhurst Magistrate Lenah Mokibe- Oahile has expressed her disappointment on the prosecution in the infamous triple murder case against Kativa Diwanga.

Diwanga is a suspect in a case in which three family members were found dead at Tsholofelo East in June this year.

State Prosecutor, Shamukuni had told court that they submitted mutual legal assistance to Namibia seeking the extradition of the other accused Thomas Jilala. She said there has not been any response yet from Namibia Interpol.

The unamused magistrate this morning lashed out at the prosecution for keeping court in the dark about their investigations.

“You can’t come to court for status updates yet you do not give us any new information on your investigations. You are keeping us in the dark yet you expect us to extend the remand warrant,” said Oahile

Shamukuni said the other thing they are investigating is of the accused’s nationality.

The accused’s attorney, Mishingo Jeremiah, said the identity or nationality of his client has never been an issue. He said Diwanga is a Motswana and his mother is a Motswana. He said it appears there is an ongoing witchhunt.

“The general statement that is made in every mention is that they are waiting for Namibia response. Who knows, may be there has never been any communication between the two countries. The update by state regarding mutual agreement assistance is lacking in particularity and court is not taken into confidence in what has been done. We will not apply for bail now, we will consider it in due course. My client would like to give state more time to sort out their issues and we will see what happens in the next hearing,” said Jeremiah.

Magistrate Oahile ordered that Prosecution give court a proper update in the next mention.

Diwanga has been further remanded and he will come to court on the 22nd of August.