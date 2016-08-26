Magaya charged with rape

Founder and leader of acclaimed Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, Prophet Walter Magaya appeared at the Harare magistrate’s court on Saturday charged with raping a 24- year- old woman who fellowships at his church.

Magaya, who was granted $2000 (P20 000) bail later told his congregants that the allegations are politically motivated because some senior officials within the (Zimbabwean) government are not happy about his deeds.

During the Sunday Service beamed through his Yadah TV, Magaya said he had created more enemies than friends by launching a massive and ambitious housing scheme hence he was not surprised by the trumped up charges.

Magaya is set to build over 150 000 housing units in Harare and Bulawayo for his followers who will buy them at subsidized prices.

His wife, Tendai, who was by his side echoed her husband’s sentiments saying some government officials have been rubbed the wrong way by her husband’s housing scheme aimed at alleviating accommodation shortages in Zimbabwe.

Tendai told the congregation that there was no way her husband could have extra marital affairs let alone rape anyone

“I sexually satisfy my husband,” said Tendai amid a thunderous applause from the church gathering.

According to court records, Magaya took his alleged victim to his matrimonial home in Mount Pleasant, Harare sometime in June and showed her around the house.

He later left her seated in one of the rooms and allegedly came back naked.

He then allegedly raped the girl once and thereafter gave her $200.00 (P2000.00)

The girl went away and only told his boyfriend in July leading to Magaya’s arrest last Friday night.

This is not the first time that Magaya has been embroiled in a sex related scandal.

In 2014, Magaya faced a messy P5million adultery damages suit filed by one Denford Mutashu, who accused him of having an affair with his wife.

However, Mutashu later dropped the charges amidst claims that they had