Mabote ready for Rio

Carrying the weight of the nation’s expectations entirely on his slender shoulders, Keatlaretse Mabote will be the sole representation of Team Botswana at the upcoming Paralympic Games in Rio.

The visually impaired Mabote will become only the second Motswana ever, after Tshotlego Morama, to compete in the Paralympics when he lines up in the men’s 200m and 400m T 12 classification.

Mabote qualified for the 15th Paralympic Games following his stunning run at the Tunis International Para Athletics meet back in March.

He won two bronze medals at the meet and is confident of achieving similar success on the greatest sporting stage of them all in Rio.

“I am hoping to go out there and do my best for my country despite a few challenges that I faced during preparations. Obviously I am not just going out there to make up the numbers. Every athlete wants to win and I am no different. I want a medal for my country,” said the focused sprinter earnestly.

Mabote will not be completely on his own in Brazil and will be joined by his coach, Raj Rathedi, who is one of the country’s most respected sports officials and the Sport and Recreation Manager at the University of Botswana.

“I am accompanying the athlete and we will be in Rio for the next three weeks,” confirmed Rathedi, who echoed his athlete’s grievances at his disrupted build-up to the games.

“Our preparations have not really been ideal and I would not want to pressurise my athlete. I want him to go out there, enjoy, have fun and gain experience from the games,” he said.

Rathedi’s vast experience on the global stage, as well as his calm demeanour, should help Mabote cope with the pressure of performing at an event that represents the pinnacle for disabled athletes.

The former head coach of the Botswana Paralympics Team, Rathedi guided Morama to the Gold medal in a record-breaking time at the women’s 400m T46 race at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games in Greece.

Mabote, who goes by the nickname of Cater, will be dreaming of similar success at the games, which start on 7 September and last until the 18th, becoming the first summer Paralympics to be held during the host city’s winter time.

Meanwhile, Botswana National Olympics Committee (BNOC) President, Negros Kgosietsile, encouraged Batswana to rally behind the team. He urged the country to support both Mabote and Rathedi as passionately and vocally as they did with the team that just participated at the recently-ended Rio Olympics.