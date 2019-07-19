Mabaila's malaise

Parliamentary hopeful and the former President’s blue-eyed boy Tshephang Mabaila is apparently a bitter man.

Word reaching Shaya is that the pint sized former soldier is not happy about Bruce Nkgakile joining his friend’s party.

Shaya has been told that it was in fact the former President who lobbied Nkgakile to join the party when Mabaila was seemingly reluctant to do so.

Bruce Nkgakile

It seems Mabaila will not be able to rely on his friend’s help when it comes to his campaign – an unexpected turn of events indeed!