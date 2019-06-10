Maun Administration Authority (MAA) is all out to shut down all pre-schools that are operating illegally in Maun and those failing to comply with Early Childhood Education and Development (ECE& D) policy.

In a campaign to enforce the said policy of 2001, the sub council has closed down nine such schools.

“It is a matter of concern that illegal centres keep mushrooming. Council however is relentlessly facilitating these centres to follow the correct procedures,” stated MAA’s Chairperson, Mmoedi Modiegi at the ongoing council session in Maun.

Modiegi did not mention the number of crèches which are operating illegally in the sub district, but said MAA has licensed just eight (8) pre-schools and majority of the said schools; twenty-three (23) are operating on conditional licences.

“One pre-school, Kgosietsile-Mababe, has been recommended for maintenance and one play group, Somelo, is still under maintenance,” Modiego explained before adding that, “eleven baby care centres have also been licensed.”

Just recently owners of some of the preschools, some of who were ordered to close down with immediate effect, while some were operating on conditional licences complained bitterly to the North West District Council.

They cited discrimination and unfairness from the by-law officers of the council whom they said were corrupt.

The pre-school owners alleged that the officers “were corrupted and wanted bribes in order to issue licences,” an allegation the council has since denied.