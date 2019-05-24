Ma Ben-10 at TRL

Tati River Lodge will host South African house music vocalist Mnqombi “Shota” Mdabe.

Popular for hits such as “Seng’khathele” and “Ama Ben10”, Shota who studied Jazz and is a former music lecturer has always been a hit with the ladies.

Married to musician and model Phumeza Mdabe, Shota went into a long hiatus following his son’s cancer diagnosis in 2016.

He resurfaced in 2018 with hit single “Amatafula” from his album “House of Legends” and is expected to go down memory lane with hits from his previous four albums.

P40 gets you in.