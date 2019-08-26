Boxing national team Coach, Master Luza, says he is happy with his team’s performance at the 12th All Africa Games that are ongoing in Rabat, Morocco.

The team had gone for a massive training session in France and Thailand before going to Morocco.



So far only three boxers have been knocked out of the competition.

Speaking to Voice Sport after female boxer, Keamogetse Kenosi, qualified for the next round Luza confirmed that Molwantwa George, Pitso Mmopiemang and Mmusi Tswiige are out of the competition and that he still had hope on those who have qualified for the next round.



Luza said they still have five boxers in the competition who are capable of winning medals.

“Our strategy going into today’s fight against the host Morocco was to attack from start so that our opponent can be frustrated and get tired. The Moroccan, Bertal Widad, couldn’t stand the pressure and Kenosi’s power. Kenosi went all out, did well first round and she was very confident. She followed the plan and we won 4-1,” said Luza.

For her part, Kenosi said she prepared well for the fight and was proud of her sterling performance against the Moroccan opponent.



She said it was easy to win the fight because she listened and followed her coaches’ instructions.

“I need to improve more on attacking so that I do not give my opponents a chance to punch me,” she said

Another elated boxer, Mahommed Rajab, said he was happy to have qualified for the quarter finals after defeating Junior Mikamou of Gabon 5-0.



He said his aim was to reach the finals and was positive that his chances of qualifying for the Olympics were very high.

“We went for training in France with experienced boxers who are more tactical. We prepared well and the aim is to use this competition to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” said Rajab.

Rajab had earlier won his first game 5-0 against Nestor Thomas of Namibia.



