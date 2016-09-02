Love-struck

Couple which met through The Voice column to wed

A search for love through The Voice’s Let’s Get Personal connected a couple in April last year and the two are set to tie the knot.

Ntsamaisa Motsholathobolo, 31, of Boseja ward in Maun shared the story of how she met her soul mate at their engagement over the weekend.

Her fiancée, Stanley Marguson, 32, of Kgope ward in Serowe also shared how he turned to Let’s Get Personal (LGP) after years of failed relationships.

“I browsed through the LGP profiles weekly searching for my perfect match until a post by a lady from Maun caught my eye. Initially I was bit reluctant to contact her since I didn’t know anything about Maun but took a chance and got in touch.”

Marguson went on to say after the first contact, they moved their conversation to WhatsApp and agreed to explore a possible relationship and ultimately Motsholathobolo invited him over for a visit.

“I hitched a ride on a long haul truck with an obviously exhausted driver who started drinking shortly after we got under way but I braved the ride with my mind set on meeting Motsholathobolo in Maun. We reached Maun shortly after 0200 and I finally met Motsholathobolo, who was so emotional she cried. I was very shy in the early days of our relationship but now I can share a bath with her and on a good day we can walk around the house in our birthday suits,” said Marguson with a smile.

Motsholathobolo described her fiancé as very loving and shy with a tint of jealousy.

“We are grateful to The Voice for facilitating the LGP platform, which connects people like us. We had both reached the point where we ready to give up on love but thanks to LGP we’ll be saying ‘I DO’ next year.”