Is this love that I am feeling?

I am Marry, a 24 –year- old married woman with two biological children and two step- daughters.

During our courtship and early days of marriage, my husband was a caring, loving and romantic man but a year into our marriage he lost his job and things have been bad since then.

His occasional drinking has become a regular thing. He comes home very late and sometimes in the morning drunk, and when he gets home he forces me to get up and prepare food for him.

At first he used to beat me for asking him where he has been.

I stopped asking and now he beats me for anything really, even small things like talking to a male person or meeting up with friends.

The worst thing is that he has started having affairs with different women.

On one occasion I went to his girlfriend’s house and I confronted her, sadly so, I found my husband there and my husband battered me in front of her, while the neighbors were watching.

I felt embarrassed, humiliated and belittled.

He then dragged me home with the girlfriend in tow, and when we got home he continued to beat me.

He said he was now beating me for finding out about his girlfriend and demanded to know who had told me about the affair as he accused me of stalking him.

I have lost hope and I feel useless. I spend most of my time crying.

I don’t know what to do.

I have talked to his brother, who called us in and spoke to us, showing Paul that what he is doing is wrong.

That helped for few weeks before the beatings resumed.

His brother also gave him a job at his company hoping that this would help, but he has not stopped drinking, coming home late, beating me and having affairs that have put me at risk of contracting STIs and HIV.

I have always consoled myself by saying,“it’s because he has lost his job and so he is frustrated,” but now he has a job and things are still not changing.

I also thought maybe if I give him another child he will change.

I am seven months pregnant and things are going from bad to worse.

What do you think would be the best solution for Marry’s situation? Send in your advice to kws@thevoicebw.com . Find out how Marry was assisted next week.

Quiz

What type of abuse is uffered by Marry?

A. Physical

B. Emotional

C. Verbal

D. All of the above

SMS KWS followed by your answer selection to 16510 eg: KWS B