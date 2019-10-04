Local artists cry foul

Local artists have accused the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) of favoritism and are even threatening to take legal action.

A little birdie has told Shaya how a certain group received a whopping P1.8 million for one of the productions at the just ended Independence celebrations.

The twist in the tale is that the group, which showcased at one of the international platforms, is associated with relatives of one of the MYSC top brass.

Shaya will be looking forward to the court case -we don’t want another BOT50 debacle around here!