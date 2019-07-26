Living off the land

What started as a hobby has blossomed into a profitable trade for 26-year-old Lesedi Motsumi.

Narrating how his enterprise sprouted into life, the Palapye native told Voice Money, “I started my business cleaning other people’s yards, door to door in 2014 because I had retakes at school.

“It was mainly just to pass time and earn a few extra buck.”

However, as time went by, Motsumi gradually increased his workload to include landscaping.

This soon became his core business and in 2016, buoyed by the support he had received from locals, Motsumi registered his landscaping company, Wogtail Enterprises.

Three years later, and the business has gone from strength-to-strength.

Although the bulk of his trade is concentrated in the suburbs of Gaborone, where Motsumi says he has found a niche, the hard-working youth intends to take his services countrywide.

“We have constructed most of the gardens in Tsholofelo East suburbs and have other clients in areas like Phakalane and as far as Molepolole,” he revealed, adding that most of his clients subscribe on a monthly basis.

MAN AT WORK: Motsumi in action

“My strategy is to make clients commit to business which prevents cash flow problems,” countered the business-savvy landscaper.

At the moment, the company has no permanent employees. Instead, Motsumi engages part-time workers, mostly university students, whenever he is hired for a big project.

Whilst most are intimated by the prospect of starting a business from scratch, Motsumi says he has not experienced too many challenges in his journey.

“The biggest challenge I had in my business was the time when there was shortage of water in Gaborone. Other than that we did not encounter many problems!” he said, pausing briefly before adding, “Also, I have clients in Gaborone North. But for me to do well in that market is when I can buy a truck to carry a water tank.”

Currently Wogtail Enterprises deals mostly with residential areas. As he attempts to grow his business further, Motsumi says he will try to secure clients in commercial plots.

“Five years from now I want my business to have three branches, including in places like Maun and Francistown. then I will be able to recruit permanent employees. In addition, I want to partner with other entrepreneurs from outside the country and start business across the border,” concluded the ambitious youth.