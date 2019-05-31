Early this year, Shaya told you about the shambles at one of Botswana’s most attended universities, how they struggled to pay rent and had to lease out a number of classrooms.

Well it seems Limkokwing’s woes continue.

The 42 former employees who were fired back in 2016 have won their court case against the institution.

The university has been forced to auction some of their equipment to pay off the dismissed lecturers and staff.

The auction will be held on June 18 at the school’s premises.

Some of the items up for grabs include a 16-seater quantum, a couple of computers, TV stands, picture frames.

A little birdie has whispered that the university’s founding President, Dr. Dato Sri Lim Kok Wing is expected to visit Botswana soon, allegedly to hold talks with officials – oh to be a fly on the wall when that conversation takes place!