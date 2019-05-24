Legends Live brings veterans to GC

In a musical showdown that will take place on Saturday (25 May) at the BaIsago Convention Centre, The Legends Live Tour is expected to kick-start in exhilarating style.

Under the theme ‘Thusa Motlhokapono’ hash-tagged #daitaBotsadi, the event will be headlined by South Africa’s visually impaired artists Steve Kekana and Babsy Mlangeni, as well as Johnny Mokhali.

Locally warming up the stage alongside the South African heavyweights will be Socca Moruakgomo.

A slight twist to the event will see Amantle Brown, who by all accounts is not yet a legend but has made significant strides in the music scene, take to the stage.

Brown, who has two albums under her belt, will be anxious to prove why she is deserving of ‘legendary’ status.

Tickets for the event are going for P250, P350, P500 for VIP and P1, 500 for VVIP passes.