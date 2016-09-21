Legally Political

Advocate Morgan Moseki, a Francistown based prominent lawyer and politician is a late starter in his legal career.

After discovering his potential at a later stage he sponsored himself to study law to Masters Degree level and he now owns Moseki & Attorneys Law Firm.

Moseki, who is also known for his social media activism on political issues, campaigned for a parliamentary seat in the Francistown East constituency four times and lost in each attempt.

But this week, as he chats to Voice Reporter, PORTIA NGWAKO-MLILO, about his career, he still believes he has a chance to represent the constituents under the Botswana Congress Party ticket in the coming election.

Q. Where did your interest for law come from?

A. I am a late achiever, it means I realised my skill and potential at a later stage in life.

I worked as a police officer in 1980 until 1983 then I became a High Court Clerk.

I never liked law and maybe it came by coincidence because I was working in a law enforcement institution.

My interest was in political studies and my wish was to study politics.

I was a very active person who liked education and I was a good reader.

I applied for a government scholarship, by then it was easy to acquire it as a civil servant and I did my A levels at Henley College in the UK.

I then sponsored myself to do law and graduated from the University of Wales in 1995 where I did my LLB.

I became an Assistant Registrar until I left in 2002.

I went to Cape Town in 2003 to do my Masters Degree in Law, self sponsored and graduated in 2005.

Q. What kind of a lawyer are you?

A. I am a jack of all trades and I try to master all of them. There are some cases though, which I refer to other lawyers.

You will find that I normally don’t represent people in industrial courts for example.

I am more into serious offence cases. Botswana is too small and sometimes you find yourself dealing with various subjects and not specialising.

Q. Are you enjoying life as a lawyer and for how long have you been doing it?

A. I am somebody who enjoys a challenging job and this job is very interesting and I learn something new every day.

I joined Phumaphi and Chakalisa Company in 2005 as an attorney.

In 2006 I left and started my own law firm up to this day.

Q. How does it feel when you represent a murder suspect and they get a lighter sentence or acquitted?

A. Think of a hang man, the one who hangs those sentenced to death.

It might sound weird coming to think of how he sleeps after killing someone.

Ours is a duty and other people think we are motivated by money, which is not true.

If you do not represent someone who allegedly committed a crime, there is a likelihood that the person may not have committed that offence.

Sometimes people think it is unethical to represent someone who did something bad.

When I represent a murderer and I find that no one saw him, it is my duty to take my client’s instructions and it is the state’s responsibility to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he committed it.

Q. How difficult is it to represent clients of serious crimes?

A. Your legal experience really helps because a suspect can just show up at your office and ask for representation the following day.

It is a lot of work because you have to study the case, interview the client and see if you have a case.

Take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself to showcase your ability to persuasively tackle legal issues.

Q. What can you say about the state of crime in Botswana?

A. Crime is a problem worldwide and I think we are not a bad society.

We must not have too many unemployed people. I am not saying it is a justification, but when people are hungry they are bound to commit crime.

As a society or state we should try to deal with issues of unemployment and education because an educated society would hardly commit some of the offences that we witness in Botswana.

Q. What is your take on suspects who commit crime while on bail?

A. These things do happen in our society.

The law has a way of dealing with such characters. I do not want to talk much about that.

Q. Your job seems to be demanding, are you married?

A. I am married to Ibo Moseki from Kezi in Zimbabwe for 27 years now.

We have seven children. My daughter is doing law in Namibia and she is completing her studies in December.

Q. When did you join politics?

A. When I was a civil servant I was a member of Botswana National Front – back then a membership card was not that important.

I joined BCP after it was formed in 1999 when it was beaten almost to nothing.

In 2002 I left my job for the love of my party and I had wanted to do campaigns and sell its mandate.

In 2003 there was a bye-election in Francistown and I stood for the parliamentary seat which I lost.

Q. You contested for a parliamentary seat four times and lost, are you still going to try your luck again in 2019?

A. That has not dampened my spirit.

My desire is to see BCP policies being implemented and I need to add my voice in parliament.

In 2004 we lobbied the government to bring back Batswana jobs and it happened.

They listened to us and we now have the Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) in Gaborone.

We are mining the best diamonds in this country yet we do not have a diamond school.

If I lose the coming election, I will decide whether to stand again or not.

Q. BCP performed dismally in the last general elections. What did you learn from that?

A. In politics you can gamble and win.

The way things were, I was convinced I’d win because of the positive response I got from voters.

But for some strange reason it did not happen.

Maybe it is high time we listen to voters and join other parties and I am glad party leaders are in talks again with the UDC and I hope it shall not fail. We have differences, we have learnt our lessons and we cannot live in the past, we should think of the future.

Q. Do you think opposition unity will help change government?

A. Politics is tricky. We do not have an instrument to measure the outcome, but if that’s what voters need, we should comply.

We just have to move with the times and remain positive.

We are going into this coalition with the intention to win.

Q. There are mixed feelings regarding the electronic voting system. What do you think about it?

A. As BCP and other opposition parties, we are saying if you make such a dramatic change into the electoral system you need to consult voters.

What was the hurry? We understand it was brought on a motion of urgency.

We have no elections tomorrow.

We all want a quicker way of counting the ballots.

Even if it was for a good cause, in my view, I suspect BDP has a motive of cheating. They are undermining our society.

I have a video of that machine from CNN which shows how it can be hacked.

Q. It was a pleasure talking to you. Thank God it’s Friday. What is your plan for the weekend?

A. This is a very busy weekend with so many activities.

I need to go to the funeral in Mmashoro, go to my neighbour’s wedding in Tutume and I have to go to Kalakamati because we are preparing for the bye elections.