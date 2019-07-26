Laughter with comedy queens

Major Moves Comedy is back from the winter break with an exciting all female lineup.

Slated for Friday 02 August at Masa Square Hotel, the event will showcase female comics from different countries such as South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the host country Botswana.

Witty queens on the line-up include Mandy Ginindza (Swaziland), Nancy Vikacha Phiri (Zambia), Nomsa Diana Muleya (Zimbabwe), alongside Botswana’s rib-crackers Kelekwang ‘Rekunde’ Mophaleng, Lebo ‘Enigma’ Tsiako and Lebo ‘English’ Lekgowa.

Queens of Comedy will also give a platform to upcoming female comedians to share the stage with the established acts.

QUEEN OF COMEDY: Lebo English





Vikacha is Zambia’s premier female comedienne and is part of the Night of Laughter stand-up comedy crew.

She is one of the busiest comedians in Lusaka as she doubles up as a Theatre actress, model and TV presenter.

Rekunde is definitely one of the funniest and most active female comedians to come out of Botswana.

LOCAL PIONEER:Rekunde





The Maun born comedienne has graced many events and has being engaged by corporates where she never fail to leave the audience in stitches.

Swaziland’s only female comedienne Mandy is excited to be performing in Botswana after being featured in big events such Swaziland International Comedy Festival, Zero Chill Comedy and MTN Rhymes and Laughter.

eSWATINI’s FINEST: Mandy





She brings clean, high energy, fun and clever comedy raging on the absurd, ridiculous and unbelievable.

Lebo English is a firebrand in the local comedy circles and always delivers spectacular performances.

Bulawayo’s first female comedienne Nomsa MsDee is determined to scale the heights and take comedy to another level.

A raw gem from the City of Kings and Queens, she is one of the stand-up comedians that always stands out wherever she performs

“Queens of Comedy offers a platform for local and international comics to collaborate and find answers to the many challenges they encounter,” said events coordinator Gaolathe Kediemetse.

“The event was put together to develop and encourage female participation in the comedy industry,” he said.

Tickets are available at Webtickets and Spar outlets priced from P200 single and P300 double.