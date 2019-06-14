Botswana’s first lady, Neo Masisi, is facing an unphill battle to tackle and end new HIV and AIDS infections in the country by 2030.

Having recently been given the task by the United Nations as an ambassador for engagement and empowerment of young people in Botswana, Masisi’s strategy is to fight the new infections among young people, aged between 15 and 24 years, who account for 49% of new infections every year.

However, from her three day visit in Ngamiland, she has come to know that young children, some younger than thirteen are sexually active and that over forty students from Maun Senior Secondary School alone, have dropped out due to pregnancy.

“We are really concerned, very worried. You have seen our tears. We come before you with broken hearts. We are talking serious issues. We are panicking because 2030 is ten years away,” explained Masisi.

Masisi was on a roadshow in Ngamiland district this week, which started in Shakawe on Monday, Gumare on Tuesday and ending in Maun on Wednesday.

During her visit to Maun Senior Secondary School on Wednesday morning, the First lady, asked girls to stay away from sugar daddies and desist from early and unprotected sex.

Masisi visited the school to engage the students in what she said is the last sprint towards ending HIV/AIDS in Botswana.

She called on the girls to avoid engaging in early sexual activities and stop having sex with older men: “What are they teaching you? Chemistry? Science? Physics? I am told some of them refuse to use condoms because they say when you received cellphones from them you did not protect it.”

One of the students told the First lady that, girls these days put on gloves when they receive money from older men, so that when it is time for sex, the men have to receive it with protection as well.

Maun Senior Secondary School have high numbers of pregnancy.

This year alone, the school recorded eighteen (18) pregnancies.

Last year, the school recorded fifteen and ten pregnancies in 2017.

This came as a concern and proved that indeed young girls continue to indulge in unprotected sex.

Masisi explained that the reason they engaged in a roadshow was to come closer to their target audience, the young people who make up large numbers of new HIV/AIDS infections every year.

“We are sitting on a time bomb and it is ticking away. Botswana is a fairly young population, sixty percent of the country’s population is below 35 years of age and within that number 49.2 per cent is youth. 15-24 who are youth and adolescent people account for 49 percent of new infections. Scary isn’t it?”

From the school, Masisi rushed to engage elders, majority of who were elders at the Maun main kgotla.

Following the kgotla meeting she made another dash to ‘the beach’, at the banks of Thamalakane river where she engaged the youth and the general public on the same subject.