Larry Don captain unveiled

In trying to expand its wings, Zen Promotions recently unveiled a new artist under its Brand Management banner, Larry Don Captain at House of Joss.

The red carpet event was attended by the Minister Of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, Tshekedi Khama as well as Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane, Sedirwa Kgoroba.

It also featured numerous Creative Industry influencers.

Executive Event Producer, Zenzele Hirschfeld explained the objective was to introduce Larry Don Captain who is a Trock artist – a mixture of Hip Hop and Rock – to stakeholders and potential brand partners.

The singer, who already has an EP under his belt, is to drop his first commercial single ‘Yellow Brick Road’ before the end of the month.