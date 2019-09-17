Young woman thrives in cross border truck driving

Male drivers are often skeptical of female drivers on the road.

That skepticism however did not stop a daring young woman from Molepolole, Mangala Pontsho Kareng from venturing into the male dominated field of truck driving.

After she completed her Advanced Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 2010 and finding it difficult to get a job Kareng decided to try something exciting but different from what she studied.

The 35- year old woman started her career as a truck driver as a freelancer, transporting bulk loads for Choppies supermarket.

In 2012 she joined Rybossky Enterprises and went for extensive training through Citizen Empowerment course for license classes C1, C, EC1 and EC.

In 2014 she obtained her Advanced Diploma in Civil Engineering and landed a permanent job at Choppies Transport, driving trucks from distribution centres in South Africa to shops in Botswana.

In 2015 she got a job at Grindod Petrologistics Botswana as a Bulk Vehicle Operator (fuel truck driver) where she is currently based, transporting fuel from South Africa to different places in Botswana including filling stations, companies and depos.

“Despite the challenges that I drive long distances as a woman and being away from home, I strive for the best and I do not doubt myself. What I like the most about my job is that my employer prioritizes safety, indeed safety is our motto, I have to arrive safely, both to the customer and at home,” said Kareng flashing a happy smile, adding that the employer is so understanding that she was even afforded time off driving when she was pregnant.

Some of the challenges she faces as a truck driver includes long working hours and sitting for a long time.

“ When I am off -duty I enjoy spring cleaning my house and visiting my friends and parents. I also like to exercise as I need to be healthy and fit and also make sure that I eat a lot of fibre and roughage as I am always seated.”

Her other interests include church going. She is a prayerful woman and a regular at U.C.C.S.A as part of the Bomme ba Thapelo (Women of Prayer) group.

She also likes swimming, reading magazines and newspapers.

Bing the last born of Lieutenant Colonel Duck Kareng, (RTD who is also a truck driver and Mavis Kareng, Head of Department at Borakalalo Primary School, Kareng says she draws inspiration from her hardworking family, especially her parents.

In 2014 she entered the Scania Truck Driver of the year competition in Gaborone and scooped best overall performer.

She also won Vivo Energy Botswana competition and became Best Drivers League Gaborone Local in 2017.

“I just love challenging jobs, to be out there in the field. I encourage other women to get their heavy-duty licenses and explore truck driving. In fact women must challenge for every job, they should not doubt themselves because they are indeed as capable as their male counterparts,” said the daring young woman.

Asked about the recent xenophobic related attacks on foreign truck drivers in South Africa, Kareng said, “It’s frightening but a woman gotta do what a woman gotta do. Like i said the company prioritises our safety and the media fraternity also helps with alerts on the situation.”

The youthful female truck driver has a dream to own a logistics company and employ other young people, five years from now.