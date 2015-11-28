Koma’s Tombstone Unveiled

Leader of opposition and Umbrella for Democratic Change president, Duma Boko says he will hand over leadership if opposition loses elections in 2019.

Speaking at Dr Kenneth Koma’s tombstone unveiling ceremony in Mahalapye this morning, Boko said; ” I assure you in 2019 the government will change. I have no doubt. If we don’t take government I will hand baton to someone else. What we want to do for Koma is launch a campaign never seen before,” he said.

Boko further urged opposition members to have integrity like Koma whom he likened to Socrates.

He added that Koma turned down top job offers from government because he understood the worth of life is measured according to contribution to society.