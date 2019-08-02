Know your leaders

This lady was seen giving one of the participants in the Desert Bush Walk a token of appreciation thinking it was the Vice President Slumber Tsogwane.

The VP was the Chief Walker and the young woman was given the towel to present to Tsogwane when he completed the walk.

Young lady rightly handing a towel to Tsogwane

However, she fluffed her lines and gave the gift to the wrong person.

There had been an advert of the Walk circulating on social media with a big picture of the VP and Shaya wonders how the usher missed it.

Anyway, enough with the mistaken identity case, congratulations Slambisto for walking and completing 15km – it’s way more than Shaya managed!