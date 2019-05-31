King Zakius' moment of truth

In 2017, King Zakius (Ikanyeng Ramokgaleme) got his first ever interview with this publication, (King Zakius’ Throne – March 31).

The then 35-year-old Maun native was promoting his single ‘Babylon run away’ which had this reporter convinced Zakius could be Botswana’s next big artist.

Fast-forward two years, the natty dreadlocked Zakius has made his first move to take his talent beyond Francistown through the Presidential Arts competitions. Reluctant at first because he believed he was of an advanced age, Zakius finally gave in to pressure from his friends and followers.

“I decided to try my luck at the elimination stage in Francistown on 11 May doing back-track,” he revealed in an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment.

The Dancehall muso, whose influences and mentors include Shabba Ranks and Stiger Sola, finished third at the elimination stage and qualified for the regional finals in Selebi Phikwe.

“Although I finished third, I was encouraged by the judges reviews. I was the only one doing Dancehall and they encouraged me to work hard on my craft and to stick with it,” he said.

On the 18th, Zakius joined other aspiring artists in Selebi Phikwe to fight for a slot in the national finals to be held in Gaborone in July.

Out of 90 participants in the back-track category including two other Dancehall artists, Zakius came out tops, essentially booking his ticket to the finals.

“It is a big achievement for me. I have invested a lot of time and money to perfect my art and I now feel I’m at a stage where I can share with the rest of Batswana what I have been working on,” said a beaming Zakius.

The man with a gravel voice and his three raunchy dancers are currently working around the clock to prepare for finals day in July.

“It is not easy to be at the very top. It takes dedication and hard work, so me and my team have our eyes set on the finals. We are going to bring something never ever seen because our intention is to leave a lasting impression,” Zakius promised cheerfully.

The Maun native fell in love with Dancehall at the age of 13. He bought his very first cassette, Shabba Ranks’ ‘X-tra Naked’ album in 1992 and has been rapping along to popular Jamaican artists such as Buju Banton, Israel Vibration and Shaggy.

Although he chose to compete in the back-track category, Zakius is more comfortable performing with a live band.

“From a young age I’ve always performed live. My first real music sojourn started when I was a teenager after I joined Stiger Sola and Master P in Maun. With Stiger, everything has always been live,” he said, adding that he might go for the live category next year if he is not successful on his debut finals.

The tongue twisting and patois rapping artist urged other musicians to take the Presidential Arts competitions seriously as they can be a launching pad to a successful career.

“From here I’ll never look back. I’ll record my album and tour the world,” added Zakius with a flick of his dreads.