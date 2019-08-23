Khuli Chana at Wamzito

South African rapper KhuliChana will have a busy weekend in Botswana.

The rapper is scheduled to perform in both Palapye and Francistown on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Chana will be at the popular Wamzito Night Club in Palapye alongside the usual suspects DJs Uppercut, Fizzy and Skhebo.

There’ll be other performances by Ranger Boy and Justin Gunja.

P40 gets you in.

After his show in Palapye, Chana will head to Francistown, where he’s scheduled to perform at the monthly TRL Soul Sundays.

Entrance fee is P40 before 4pm and P50 for latecomers.