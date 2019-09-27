Khama’s confusion

Opposition was not meant for former President Ian Khama.

Just a few months into his new role as Botswana Patriotic Front(BPF) patron and SKI is already fumbling.

Despite listening intently to the former leader as he launched Independent Candidate Kamal Jacobs on Sunday, Shaya failed to get to grips with his speech.

Khama tried to canvas support for Jacobs although his party has a candidate there.

He went further and distanced himself from his party, noting he was only a patron of the BPF.

Puzzling times indeed!

